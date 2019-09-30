Aubameyang happy as Arsenal pick up a point at Manchester United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was happy to leave Old Trafford with a point as his equaliser earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Aubameyang cancelled out Scott McTominay’s first-half goal when his cute second-half finish was given by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

The original decision was incorrect by some margin, but Aubameyang was happy, telling Sky Sports: “We’ll take it. We were 1-0 down, so we came back.

“The team fought very well and we will take a point. It’s always hard to come here.

“It is not easy when you concede a goal before half-time, it is tough, but we came back in the second half with great spirit.

Auba's equaliser means the points are shared at Old Trafford#MUNARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2019

“Last week we came back well, this week too, maybe we need to start with great strength.”

Discussing the initial ruling out of his goal for offside, Aubameyang added: “I think we took the ball, I got a great pass. I was sure I was not offside, I was surprised the referee whistled, but I tried to finish because I was sure.

“I just heard the crowd say it was offside, but then it was a goal so I was happy.

“It’s a strange feeling (waiting for a VAR review), you cannot celebrate 100 per cent, but it’s OK. I am happy.”

United goalkeeper David De Gea insisted the linesman raising his flag before Aubameyang applied the finish did not affect any of United’s players.

David De Gea reflects on #MUNARS and his key contribution prior to the #MUFC opener… pic.twitter.com/89ObltNqhz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2019

He said: “Well it was a big mistake for us, we gave away an important goal. Of course it is easier if the linesman keeps his flag down, but we know there is VAR. If it is offside, it is offside. We need to stay focused.

“This is Manchester United, we play at Old Trafford, so we have to win these games. We have a young team, but the lads have to react and play better to win these games.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was frustrated his team could not find a second goal, but he did not criticise the process that led to the awarding of Aubameyang’s goal.

He told Sky Sports: “Another time we get one up and we don’t get the second goal we want to get. That is the learning for this team. We need to be more clinical at both ends of the pitch.

“We will learn, but today is a steep learning curve for a few. It’s a bad goal to give away, but sometimes you make those passes and it looks good.

“It was a good finish by the boy (Aubameyang). You think at the time maybe Harry (Maguire) managed to get out, but a few yards onside and a good finish.”