World silver for Dina Asher-Smith: A look at some of her other major medals

Dina Asher-Smith won silver in the women’s 100 metres at the World Championships in Doha on Sunday evening.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the other major events at which the 23-year-old has finished on the podium.

Prague 2015

World leads, national records and PBs galore. But all we care about is @dinaashersmith's 7.08 for silver! #Prague2015 pic.twitter.com/5E1kRIWXLq — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) March 8, 2015

A first senior individual medal came in the Czech Republic with silver in the 60m at the European Indoor Championships. She was beaten to gold by Holland’s Dafne Schippers despite a decent start. It says a lot for her development that Schippers has now been trailing Asher-Smith for over a year.

Amsterdam 2016

Dina Asher-Smith picked up her first major gold medal in Amsterdam three years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asher-Smith bagged her first major individual outdoor medal with victory in the 200m at the European Championships. A run of 22.37 seconds – a season’s best at the time – was enough to bring home the gold. It was the first of a double as she also won silver with the 4x100m relay squad.

Rio 2016

Asher-Smith and her GB team-mates picked up relay bronze in Rio (Martin Rickett/PA)

A first Olympic medal came in Brazil three years ago as part of the 4x100m relay squad, who claimed bronze. Asha Philip, Daryll Neita and Desiree Henry were the squad who helped win bronze behind the United States and Jamaica.

Gold Coast 2018

Commonwealth bronze in Australia kicked off an amazing 18 months for Asher-Smith (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bronze over 200m at the Commonwealth Games may not, on the face of it, seem that attention-grabbing. But it was at the start of a stunning breakthrough 18 months which has led to her becoming one of the best in the world. Finishing behind winner Shaunae Miller-Uibo – who has not lost a race for over two years – is also nothing to be ashamed of. And gold was to follow in the sprint relay alongside Philip, Lorraine Ugan and Bianca Williams.

Berlin 2018

Asher-Smith did the treble in Berlin last summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was triple success for Asher-Smith in Germany as she dominated the European Championships. She set new British records of 10.85 seconds and 21.89 seconds en route to the 100m and 200m titles. Her hat-trick came with 4x100m relay gold, along with Philip, Williams and Imani-Lara Lansiquot, to cap a stellar championships.