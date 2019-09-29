Patriots and Chiefs maintain perfect starts to the season

Reigning Super Bowl champions New England Patriots maintained their perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 16-10 victory over AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots and Bills came into the clash at New Era Field with 3-0 records but the experience of quarterback Tom Brady, who notched his 31st NFL win against Buffalo, ultimately won it for the visitors despite a rare off night for the 20-season veteran.

New England raced into a 13-0 first-quarter lead thanks a touchdown from Brandon Bolden and a Matthew Slater score, with the latter returning a Corey Bojorquez blocked punt.

Stephen Hauschka reduced the deficit with a field goal and missed another attempt before the Patriots conceded their first touchdown of the campaign as quarterback Josh Allen rushed in to cut the deficit to three points.

However, Stephen Gostkowski kicked a decisive 23-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it four wins from four for the defending champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a last-gasp touchdown to maintain their 100 per cent record with an enthralling 34-30 triumph at the Detroit Lions.

The Lions led 10-0 after the first quarter, only to trail 20-13 halfway through the third during an impressive spell for Kansas.

Matt Prater’s third-quarter field goal looked to have sealed a tight victory as Detroit added two touchdowns to the Chiefs’ one to edge ahead 30-27 deep into the final quarter.

However, Patrick Mahomes led the visitors 74 yards downfield for a 13-play touchdown to send Darrel Williams through with just 20 seconds remaining to snatch their fourth win in as many games.

Daniel Jones secured his second successive win as starting quarterback for the New York Giants after they defeated NFC East rivals Washington Redskins 24-3.

Jones completed 23 of 31 passes for 225 yards as Wayne Gallman finished with two touchdowns to his name in the one-sided win at the MetLife Stadium, with Jabrill Peppers picking off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins for an interception return.

Nick Chubb ran in three touchdowns as the Cleveland Browns secured a 40-25 success against fellow AFC North outfit Baltimore Ravens. The running back had 20 carries for 165 yards as the Browns improved their record to 2-2.

Austin Ekeler was in the end zone twice as the Los Angeles Chargers eased to a 30-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, while Joey Slye’s three field goals helped the Carolina Panthers on their way to a 16-10 victory at the Houston Texans.

The Tennessee Titans returned to winning ways with a 24-10 road victory at the Atlanta Falcons, with the Oakland Raiders also claiming victory at the Indianapolis Colts.