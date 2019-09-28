Jermain Defoe ‘all good’ after crash

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has thanked fans for their concern after he was involved in a car crash following Saturday’s 5-0 win against Aberdeen.

Defoe said he was “still a bit in shock” after the collision near the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow but was not hurt.

He posted a clip on social media after the smash on Balshagray Avenue at around 6pm.

The former Tottenham forward had earlier scored in the victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Defoe thanked fans for their messages on Instagram, adding: “I’m fine, I’m all good, I’m just going to go home and rest up.

“Still a bit in shock but I’m all good. Thank you for all your messages again.”

Rangers said on Twitter: “#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured.”