Gerard Pique calls for togetherness from Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique demanded unity on and off the pitch after his side finally banished their away day demons with a 2-0 win at Getafe.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo ended a run of eight games without a win on their travels – and eased the pain in the wake of Barca’s worst LaLiga start in 25 years.

Speaking to Spanish media, Pique said: “We need to be together – and when I say together, I mean the fans and the board too.

“We’re hoping that nobody tries to provoke battles that aren’t there, and which we don’t want. We need to keep the club united.”

? Coliseum Alfonso Pérez ? Thanks for your support, culés. You are the best! ?? #ForçaBarça #GetafeBarça pic.twitter.com/TQ6ElOHOil — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2019

Victory brought under-pressure Ernesto Valverde his second straight win after they ended their dismal run with a midweek triumph over Villarreal.

And Valverde admitted he was relieved to earn three points away from home for the first time this season.

Valverde told a press conference: “I think after recent results away from home we needed to win.

“It was a good away trip because we were asked a lot of questions and it was a tough game. I think we played well, we had chances and we were really solid.”

Junior Firpo netted Barca’s second goal (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Meanwhile Valverde admitted there was some doubt over whether Ousmane Dembele will be ready for the midweek Champions League clash with Inter.

Valverde said Dembele was left out of his line-up for Getafe as a precautionary measure after discussions with the forward.

Valverde added: “It was more of a precaution – he’s told me that he’s calm. We think it’s a little nuisance, but nothing serious.”