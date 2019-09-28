Christian Coleman powers to gold in 100m final

Christian Coleman stormed to 100 metres victory at the World Championships as Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes missed out on a medal.

The American, who arrived in Doha following a missed drugs tests controversy, clocked a world leading time of 9.76 seconds to prove he was a class apart.

Justin Gatlin and Canada’s Andre De Grasse came second and third in Doha on Saturday night, with defending champion Gatlin missing out on a fourth world title.

World's fastest man, enter @__coleman ?? Coleman is now the new World Champion of the Men's 100m with a world leading time of 9.76 ??#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/zrcycRTrex — IAAFDoha2019 (@IAAFDoha2019) September 28, 2019

European champion Hughes, who struggled with his start during the earlier rounds, was sixth in 10.03secs at the Khalifa International Stadium.

It was the first championships without Usain Bolt since 2003 and Coleman, who won silver in London two years ago, dominated – being the only man to run sub-10 in all three races.

In August the 23-year-old was charged with missing three drugs tests, which carried an automatic one-year ban.

He denied the charge and the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) withdrew it after guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

?? A first world final for @zharnel_hughes. And certainly not the last. Zharnel clocks 10.03 to finish sixth in a breakneck 100m showpiece ? And he's still got the 200m and 4×100 to come ? pic.twitter.com/qP8ku04CdR — Team GB (@TeamGB) September 28, 2019

Great Britain’s Adam Gemili and Ojie Edoburun failed to progress beyond the semi-finals.

Gemili, who will also run the 200m, finished third in his semi while Edoburun came fifth in 10.22s.

“I gave it what I could but it just wasn’t up to par to make the final,” said Edoburun.

“I can only take positives from it as I’ve made a lot of improvements this season, going from someone who watches these competitions from home to actually being here.”

Dina Asher-Smith is through to semi-finals of the women’s 100m (Mike Egerton/PA).

Earlier, Dina Asher-Smith safely reached the 100m semi-finals as she eyes her first individual medal at this level in Sunday’s final.

The four-time European champion ran 10.96s but Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed Asher-Smith what she is up against with a time of 10.80s – the fastest women’s 100m heat in World Championships history.

Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot joined Asher-Smith in the semis but Asha Philip missed out.

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Alex Bell joined Philip in failing to make their final as they were unable to get past the 800m semis.

But GB team-mates Elliot Giles, Jamie Webb, Kyle Langford all reached the men’s 800m semi-finals and Giles sent a message to his father afterwards.

“My dad (Danny) is not very well and he is a stubborn b***** and he is refusing to go to hospital,” said Giles. “I have sent family chat messages to get him to hospital, so have my sister, aunties and uncles.

“He has a whole list of problems. It’s a long list from the lung area to the huge disability in his feet.

“I will call him out and if I get home I will beat him up. He’s bigger than me so he can lie on me but I’m quicker.”

In the new mixed 4x400m relay heats Martyn Rooney, Rabah Yousif, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond reached Sunday’s final after coming fourth.

Steph Twell was 15th in the 10,000m as the title went to the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan.

Elsewhere, Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle won the long jump with the 10th biggest jump of all time, 8.69m.