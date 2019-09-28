Bayern trio find room for improvement despite win which takes them top of Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry rued his side’s inability to seize key opportunities after providing a goal and an assist in the narrow defeat of Paderborn.

Bayern now lead the Bundesliga having picked up points in all league fixtures this season – but they were not convincing in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the bottom club.

Paderborn are still yet to win a Bundesliga game since promotion from the second-flight last year.

“We didn’t close it out,” former Arsenal midfielder Gnabry told his club’s official website after the match.

“We had many chances after the opener, we should have doubled the lead earlier. In the second half we had so many chances to settle the matter earlier.

“We lacked determination in front of goal.”

Gnabry also highlighted the need to address the issue before Bayern take on Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“The match against Tottenham will be completely different,” he said.

Advertising

“We have to improve of course, but I think we can turn in a good performance and stand our ground there.”

Bayern boss Niko Kovac agreed that opportunities were wasted, saying: “We had enough chances to put the game to bed in the first half.

“We failed to do that, so the game just went as it did. It’s always tight then, such a match can always go awry.”

His words were echoed by right-back Joshua Kimmich, who added: “We didn’t do a good job. It was an open contest in the first half, we had the better chances.

Advertising

“We should have led by two or three goals at half-time. We doubled the lead relatively early in the second half, it should have been over then.

“But we let our opponents back into the match and made life difficult for ourselves. Taken altogether we lacked the dominance we wanted to have.”

By contrast, Paderborn manager Steffen Baumgart was heartened by his side’s performance.

“We put into practice a lot of what we wanted,” he said.

“The way the lads did it was good but it just wasn’t enough. At the end of the day we must admit it’s one or two details that spoil it for us again and again.

“But it’s about the way we play football. My team turned in a terrific display, regardless of the result.

“After all, we didn’t take on any old team. We ultimately conceded too many goals but the performance was good, so we’ll continue like that.”