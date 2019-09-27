Taylor says decision to retire from England duty is ‘right one’ for her health

Sarah Taylor believes the decision to announce her immediate retirement from England duty is “the right one, for me and for my health moving forward” as she continues her battle with anxiety.

Taylor’s 6,533 runs in 226 appearances across all formats places her second on England’s all-time list while she is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers in the world.

In recent years, though, Taylor has missed a number of series at home and abroad as she manages her mental health, with the issue leading to her withdrawal from England’s squad midway through this summer’s Ashes.

She has therefore decided to end an international career that started in August 2006 and comprised of 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 Twenty20s, the highlights of which include three Ashes series wins and World Cup triumphs in 2009 and 2017.

Taylor, 30, said: “This has been a tough decision but I know it’s the right one, for me and for my health moving forward.

“I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high and with excitement for what my future holds and what my next chapter brings.”

Taylor took an extended break from the game in 2016 but returned to play a pivotal part in England’s World Cup win the following year, amassing 396 runs at an average of 49.5.

Nobody in the women’s game has affected more dismissals across all the formats than Taylor’s 232.

She added: “Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career.

“From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord’s, to name just a few.

“I’ve also been blessed with travelling the world and making lifelong friends along the way.

“To be right in the thick of women’s cricket as it’s gone from strength to strength – not only in England, but across the world – has been an amazing experience, and I can look back on what women’s cricket has achieved with great pride at playing some small part in it.

“The England girls are role models on and off the field, and they have undoubtedly inspired – and will continue to inspire – so many young people to take up the game, girls and boys.

“I can’t wait to see the heights that this team can reach.”

Clare Connor, managing director of women’s cricket, thinks her former team-mate can take immense pride from her 13-year international career.

Sarah Taylor, right, is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world (Tim Goode/PA)

She said: “Sarah can be immensely proud of everything she has achieved in an England shirt, and of everything she has done for the women’s game.

“She is someone that young people can look up to, for her achievements and talent on the pitch – but also for her bravery and resilience off it.

“She has come through significant adversity and performed on the world stage for her country.

“We are very grateful to Sarah for her contributions to English cricket over the last 13 years.

“She has become a powerful voice within women’s sport and I’m sure she will make a success of the next stage of her professional life. We all wish her the very best.”