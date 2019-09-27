Runner sacrifices own 5,000m race to help exhausted rival across the line

Guinea-Bissau’s Braima Dabo demonstrated selfless sportsmanship after he helped an exhausted Jonathan Busby of Aruba across the line in the 5000 metres at the World Championships in Doha.

Busby finished in Dabo’s arms to huge cheers at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The runner needed attention after finishing the race – thanks to the help of Dabo in the final 300m – on the opening day of the Championships on Friday.

Jonathan Busby lies on the ground after being assisted across the line by Braima Suncar Dabo (Nariman El-Mofty/AP).

Dabo sacrificed his own race but still ran a personal best of 18 minutes 10.87 seconds, although Busby was disqualified.

The race, in which Great Britain’s Andrew Butchart finished seventh to scrape into the final, was won by Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega in a time of 13 minutes 24.69 seconds.