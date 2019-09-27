Quill’s World Cup likely to be over after being given three-week ban

USA flanker John Quill is highly unlikely to play any further part in the World Cup after being given a three-week ban for his dangerous tackle on England’s Owen Farrell.

Quill became the first player to be sent off at Japan 2019 after catching Farrell on the jaw with a savage shoulder-led challenge in the 70th minute of the Eagles’ 45-7 defeat in Kobe on Thursday.

A disciplinary hearing in Tokyo applied the mid-range sanction point of six weeks customary for contact with the head but reduced the sentence by three weeks on account of Quill’s good character and conduct at the hearing.

It means the openside will miss the remaining three pool matches against France, Argentina and Tonga and with the USA expected to exit at the group stage, his World Cup is all but over.