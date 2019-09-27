Eagles come from behind to beat Packers

A rushing touchdown from Jordan Howard was the difference as the Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to hand the Green Bay Packers their first loss of the season.

Howard punched in a score from one yard late in the second quarter which looked likely to give the Eagles a 21-13 lead at the half.

But Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers led a 70-yard drive in 50 seconds at the end of the first half to reduce the deficit to one.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz – who threw three TDs on the night – found Howard for 20 yards for a score, but Rodgers hit Jimmy Graham to draw the sides level going into the final frame.

Howard’s two-yard dash with 14 minutes left was enough as the game finished 34-27 and the Eagles improved to 2-2 for the season.