Bayern boss Kovac refuses to underestimate bottom-placed Paderborn

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac refused to underestimate bottom-placed Paderborn, ahead of his side’s trip to the Benteler Arena on Saturday.

The Bavarians go into the game unbeaten in the Bundesliga and just two points behind leaders Leipzig.

With a game against Tottenham looming in the Champions League on Tuesday, Kovac insisted his side were fully focused on their clash with Paderborn.

“It’s the here and now that counts,” Kovac told a press conference reported by fcbayern.com, adding: “(The players are) well-prepared, and I’m confident we’ll take the hurdle, albeit not an easy one.

“We respect all our opponents but of course we’re going to Paderborn to win.”

The Croatian added: “All our opponents give it at least 100 per cent against us, so we too must put in 100 per cent otherwise it’ll be difficult.

“(Paderborn are) compact, they want to play positive football, and they have very quick players at turnovers.”

David Alaba is set for his return to the squad after he resumed full training, although Kovac will be without Jann-Fiete Arp after the forward fractured his wrist in training.

Leon Goretzka will also be unavailable as he continues his recovery from surgery and is not expected to return until after the next international break.

Paderborn have just one point in the Bundesliga this season, and without a win to their name after the first five matches.

Head coach Steffen Baumgart said his side wanted to play their own game, telling the club website: “We are aware of the seriousness of the task, but it is also about Bayern to score three points.

“We want to play our game, full throttle forward.”