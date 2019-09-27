Alun Wyn Jones to set new record for Wales against Australia in Rugby World Cup

Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales’ most-capped player when he leads his country against World Cup rivals Australia on Sunday.

The Wales skipper wins his 130th cap, breaking the previous record held by prop Gethin Jenkins.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named an unchanged team for the Pool D showdown in Tokyo, retaining the side that started a 43-14 victory over Georgia four days ago.

There is one switch among the replacements, with Ospreys centre Owen Watkin taking over from Leigh Halfpenny.

He won his first cap in Patagonia in 2006. Thirteen years later, @AlunWynJones will break the Welsh record when he wins his 130th cap in Tokyo at #RWC2019. Dyn hynod ysbrydoledig. pic.twitter.com/FVoafUtc5N — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) September 27, 2019

Centre Hadleigh Parkes and hooker Ken Owens, who both suffered knocks during the Georgia game, are among a starting XV featuring nine survivors from Wales’ narrow win against Australia last November.

There are also further opportunities for prop Wyn Jones and flanker Aaron Wainwright after they made their World Cup debuts in the Georgia game.

And flanker Aaron Shingler will again provide second-row bench cover for starting locks Jake Ball and Alun Wyn Jones.

Victory for Wales would put them in pole position to win their group and set up a potential quarter-final against France or Argentina.

But if the Wallabies claim a 14th win from the last 15 starts against Wales, then Gatland’s men could find themselves hurtling towards a last-eight appointment with England.

Wales have not claimed a World Cup success against Australia since 1987, when they won a third place play-off encounter 22-21 in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Australia, meanwhile, opened their current World Cup campaign by beating Fiji, but wing Reece Hodge was cited for a dangerous tackle and banned following that game and he will miss the Wales clash.