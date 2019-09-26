Advertising
In pictures: Celebrities join golfers at Alfred Dunhill Championship pro-am
The likes of singer Justin Timberlake and footballer Luis Figo were among the field in Scotland.
Celebrities and notable figures from the world of sport, entertainment and business teed off alongside professional golfers at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the famous faces taking part in the pro-am event, which is being played at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
