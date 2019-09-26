In pictures: Celebrities join golfers at Alfred Dunhill Championship pro-am

Celebrities and notable figures from the world of sport, entertainment and business teed off alongside professional golfers at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the famous faces taking part in the pro-am event, which is being played at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.

Justin Timberlake was among the celebrities playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Jane Barlow/PA)

The American pop superstar, left, was playing alongside Justin Rose, right, at the event (Jane Barlow/PA)

Another famous name from the world of music, Ronan Keating, and former footballer Jamie Redknapp waiting to get under way on the 10th (Jane Barlow/PA)