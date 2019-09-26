Menu

In pictures: Celebrities join golfers at Alfred Dunhill Championship pro-am

UK & international sports | Published:

The likes of singer Justin Timberlake and footballer Luis Figo were among the field in Scotland.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship â Day One â Carnoustie

Celebrities and notable figures from the world of sport, entertainment and business teed off alongside professional golfers at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the famous faces taking part in the pro-am event, which is being played at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake was among the celebrities playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Jane Barlow/PA)
The American pop star, left, was playing alongside Justin Rose, right, at the event
The American pop superstar, left, was playing alongside Justin Rose, right, at the event (Jane Barlow/PA)
Another famous name from the world of music, Ronan Keating, waiting to get under way on 10th tee alongside former football Jamie Redknapp
Another famous name from the world of music, Ronan Keating, and former footballer Jamie Redknapp waiting to get under way on the 10th (Jane Barlow/PA)
Gerry McIlroy
Gerry McIlroy was playing alongside his son Rory, the world number two, as he takes part in the event for the sixth time (Jane Barlow/PA)
