Football rumours from the media

The managerial merry-go-round appears to be gearing up with Zinedine Zidane reportedly under pressure after a stuttering start to Real Madrid’s LaLiga campaign. The Daily Mirror reports that if time is called on Zidane’s tenure at the Bernabeu, then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be in prime position to take over.

Meanwhile, the future may not be bright for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United either, with the Norwegian among the list of managers whose positions are under threat, along with Everton’s Marco Silva, reports the Sun.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the spotlight (Martin Rickett/PA)

However the Daily Mail says that Solskjaer will be given time – and more importantly money – to improve the side’s current league position. The paper says the former United striker will be allowed funds to pursue a striker in January after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left over the summer.

Sticking with Old Trafford, and Manchester United have opened talks with Paul Pogba over a new contract, according to the Times. The France international was linked with a number of top European clubs over the summer.

The list of potential suitors for Kai Havertz grows, with the Sun reporting that Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested on the £90m-rated Bayer Leverkusen forward.

Players to watch

Mario Mandzukic: The Croatia international is keen on leaving Juventus for the Premier League in the winter transfer window, Tuttosport says.

Raheem Sterling: Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the Manchester City and England forward and are considering making a move, El Mundo Deportivo reports.

Willian: Juventus could put in an offer for the Chelsea and Brazil forward whose contract expires next summer, according to Tuttosport.