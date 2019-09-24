Chicago Bears survive second half Washington Redskins comeback

The Chicago Bears cantered to a 28-3 lead at half time and snuffed out a Washington Redskins second half comeback for a 31-15 victory.

The Bears put four unanswered touchdowns on the board inside the opening two frames – with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returning an interception and Mitchell Trubisky hitting Taylor Gabriel three times, including a 36-yard pass.

Washington failed to get much going in the first 30 minutes – two drives were halted by interceptions, one by a fumble, and the side had to settle for a Dustin Hopkins 35-yard field goal to end the half.

The home side managed to bring the game to within two scores when Case Keenum passed to Paul Richardson for a touchdown after he connected with Terry McLaurin in the third for six.

But both two-point attempts were missed and Eddy Pineiro was true with the boot from 38-yards late in the fourth to make sure of a Chicago victory and the Redskins fall to 0-3.