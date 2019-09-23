Wales star Adams bracing himself for huge week as Australia clash looms

Josh Adams is ready for what he knows could be the biggest week of his Test career as Wales prepare to meet Australia in a World Cup showdown.

The Cardiff Blues wing showcased rich form by scoring a brilliant solo try as Wales saw off opening World Cup opponents Georgia 43-14.

The Wales squad head to Tokyo from Toyota City on Tuesday, after which attention will turn to Australia and a game that should decide Pool D.

Asked if it would be the biggest week of his Wales career, Adams said: “Probably, yes.

“Of course, it’s massive. We will still have to get through Fiji and Uruguay, and Fiji did well against Australia in their first game.

“Looking at it, you could argue it (Australia) is the crunch game, but we have to dust ourselves off first of all.

“We are pretty disappointed we conceded those two tries (against Georgia), to be honest with you.

“I think we were looking to keep them scoreless, but Australia is something to look forward to. It’s a six-day turnaround, and we will manage the week well and look forward to getting out there on Sunday. “

Wales ended a long run of defeats against Australia by beating them 9-6 last November, and another huge occasion beckons.

“They’ve got some outstanding players and big threats over the ball, so that’s going to be a massive focus for us this week – getting over the ball,” Adams added.

“In the second half of the Georgia game we were a bit weak over the ball and got pushed off a couple of times. That is going to be a big emphasis for us with (David) Pocock and (Michael) Hooper, so we need to tighten up that contact area.”

Next Sunday’s victors could potentially end up avoiding England in the quarter-finals, and it promises to be a high-octane occasion decided by fine margins.

“Turnover rate is quite important. We can’t give teams as good as Australia easy ‘ins’ into our half,” Adams said.

“We need to be clean and apply pressure on them to force them into mistakes. It’s a bit of a kicking battle at times, but you need that to get the ascendancy on the pitch.

“When you get an opportunity you have to take it, as against good teams you don’t get many. We can’t afford to give away cheap penalties.

“Australia looked fast and fit (against Fiji) last weekend, and in the latter stages of the second half they really put their foot on the throat to rack up their points.

“Australia always have great runners in midfield with Tevita Kuridrani and Marika Koroibete, and they have threats across the park.

“It will be an 80-minute battle for sure, but we are going to back our fitness and take it to them.”