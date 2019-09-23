The sporting weekend in pictures

The wait was finally over for rugby fans as the World Cup got under way in Japan.

A blockbuster clash between New Zealand and South Africa topped the bill on Saturday, before England, Ireland and Scotland got their campaigns under way a day later.

Manchester City scored eight in a Premier League fixture Watford will want to forget, while Liverpool maintained their winning run at Chelsea.

There were also success stories for Sebastian Vettel, Danny Willett and Essex on a busy weekend of sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from the past few days.

The Rugby World Cup opened with a colourful opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

The ceremony was followed by a pleasing win for hosts Japan over Russia, with Kotaro Matsushima (pictured) crossing for three tries (Adam Davy/PA)

New Zealand and South Africa were the star attractions on Saturday and it was the All Blacks who claimed victory in Yokohama, winning 23-13, with George Bridge (pictured) among the try scorers (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland and Scotland are in Pool A with Japan and it is Joe Schmidt’s men who look on course to top that group after an impressive 27-3 win over their Six Nations rivals in the Yokohama rain (Adam Davy/PA)

Sunday also saw England kick off their campaign, with Manu Tuilagi touching down twice in a 35-3 victory over Tonga (David Davies/PA)

Manchester City raced into a 5-0 lead in just 18 minutes but fell short of the Premier League’s record victory in an 8-0 drubbing of Watford. The expression of Will Hughes (left) will have been shared by many in the Watford end of the ground (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, leaving Harry Maguire (pictured) to look somewhat dejected (Nigel French/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pictured) was Arsenal’s hero as they came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium (Steven Paston/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) scored Liverpool’s opener as they maintained their winning start to the season with a 2-1 victory at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Sebastian Vettel (pictured) claimed his first victory since August 2018 as he triumphed at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (Vincent Thian/AP)

Another man with a trophy to show off was Danny Willett, who overcame Jon Rahm in a final-day battle to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth – his seventh European Tour title (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Simon Harmer (right) and Ravi Bopara starred as Essex were crowned Vitality Blast champions (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The four-wicket victory over Worcestershire was decided off the last ball and earned Essex their maiden title (Anthony Devlin/PA)