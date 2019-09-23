Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

The Rugby World Cup kicked off, Manchester City put eight past Watford and Sebastian Vettel won the Singapore Grand Prix.

England v Tonga – Pool C – 2019 Rugby World Cup – Sapporo Dome

The wait was finally over for rugby fans as the World Cup got under way in Japan.

A blockbuster clash between New Zealand and South Africa topped the bill on Saturday, before England, Ireland and Scotland got their campaigns under way a day later.

Manchester City scored eight in a Premier League fixture Watford will want to forget, while Liverpool maintained their winning run at Chelsea.

There were also success stories for Sebastian Vettel, Danny Willett and Essex on a busy weekend of sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some highlights from the past few days.

The Rugby World Cup opened with a colourful opening ceremony in Tokyo
The Rugby World Cup opened with a colourful opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
The ceremony was followed by a pleasing win for hosts Japan over Russia, with Kotaro Matsushima (pictured) crossing for three tries
The ceremony was followed by a pleasing win for hosts Japan over Russia, with Kotaro Matsushima (pictured) crossing for three tries (Adam Davy/PA)
New Zealand and South Africa topped the bill on Saturday and it was the All Blacks who claimed victory in Yokohama, winning 23-13, with George Bridge (pictured) among the try scorers
New Zealand and South Africa were the star attractions on Saturday and it was the All Blacks who claimed victory in Yokohama, winning 23-13, with George Bridge (pictured) among the try scorers (Adam Davy/PA)

Ireland and Scotland are in Pool A with Japan and it is Joe Schmidt's men who look on course to top that group after an impressive 27-3 win over their Six Nations rivals in the Yokohama rain
Ireland and Scotland are in Pool A with Japan and it is Joe Schmidt’s men who look on course to top that group after an impressive 27-3 win over their Six Nations rivals in the Yokohama rain (Adam Davy/PA)
Sunday also saw England kick off their campaign, with Manu Tuilagi touching down twice in a 35-3 victory over Tonga
Sunday also saw England kick off their campaign, with Manu Tuilagi touching down twice in a 35-3 victory over Tonga (David Davies/PA)
Manchester City raced into a 5-0 lead in just 18 minutes but fell short of the Premier League's record victory in an 8-0 drubbing of Watford. The expression of Will Hughes (left) will have been shared by many in the Watford end of the ground
Manchester City raced into a 5-0 lead in just 18 minutes but fell short of the Premier League’s record victory in an 8-0 drubbing of Watford. The expression of Will Hughes (left) will have been shared by many in the Watford end of the ground (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, leaving Harry Maguire (pictured) to look somewhat dejected
Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, leaving Harry Maguire (pictured) to look somewhat dejected (Nigel French/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pictured) was Arsenal's hero as they came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pictured) was Arsenal’s hero as they came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium (Steven Paston/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) scored Liverpool's opener as they maintained their winning start to the season with a 2-1 victory at Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) scored Liverpool’s opener as they maintained their winning start to the season with a 2-1 victory at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Sebastian Vettel (pictured) claimed his first victory since August 2018 as he triumphed at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday
Sebastian Vettel (pictured) claimed his first victory since August 2018 as he triumphed at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (Vincent Thian/AP)
Another man with a trophy to show off was Danny Willett, who overcame Jon Rahm in a final-day battle to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth - his seventh European Tour title
Another man with a trophy to show off was Danny Willett, who overcame Jon Rahm in a final-day battle to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth – his seventh European Tour title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Simon Harmer (right) and Ravi Bopara starred as Essex were crowned Vitality Blast winners
Simon Harmer (right) and Ravi Bopara starred as Essex were crowned Vitality Blast champions (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The four-wicket victory over Worcestershire was decided off the last ball and earned Essex their maiden title
The four-wicket victory over Worcestershire was decided off the last ball and earned Essex their maiden title (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The UCI Road World Championships got under way on Sunday, with Holland (pictured on the podium in Harrogate) taking gold in the mixed relay
The UCI Road World Championships got under way on Sunday, with Holland (pictured on the podium in Harrogate) taking gold in the mixed relay (Tim Goode/PA)
