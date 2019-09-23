Moussa Sissoko urges Tottenham to bounce back from Leicester loss at Colchester

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko says Tottenham cannot allow themselves to dwell on their “painful” Premier League disappointment as they prepare to tackle Colchester in the Carabao Cup.

Spurs slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Leicester on Saturday, leaving them with just two wins in the league so far and in seventh place.

The final result, though, could have been different had VAR not ruled Son Heung-Min was fractionally offside in the build-up to a goal which would have seen Spurs take a 2-0 lead at the King Power Stadium.

A trip to face Sky Bet League Two outfit Colchester on Tuesday night offers both a chance for a swift upturn in fortunes as well as potential more heartache.

Sissoko admits the manner of the defeat at Leicester continues to grind, but focus must quickly move to what is in front of them.

“There is a lot of frustration, but we need to accept it, even if it is painful because we have another game on Tuesday,” Sissoko said to Spurs TV.

“Even if it is a cup game, we have to be focused on that game (now). We need to work hard and analyse what went wrong (at Leicester) and move on.

“We don’t have time to think too much because we have to recover as soon as possible and be ready for Tuesday if we want to have a good game and win. There is a lot of frustration, but we need to move on.”

VAR played a big part at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Carabao Cup tie will be the start of a hectic run of fixtures which sees Mauricio Pochettino’s men play seven games before the end of October – including the visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a trip to Anfield.

Pochettino will utilise his squad for Tuesday’s cup tie in Essex, which could see 17-year-old forward Troy Parrott handed a debut.

Midfielder Dele Alli and defender Davinson Sanchez were left out at Leicester on Saturday, so should be drafted back into the squad.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, though, is set to be absent again following the birth of his third child.