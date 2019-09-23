Day four at the Rugby World Cup: Wales ease past Georgia

Day four at the Rugby World Cup saw Wales open their account in bonus-point fashion with a 43-14 win over Georgia in Toyota.

Here, the PA news agency wraps up Monday’s action and takes a look at Tuesday’s fixture where Russia take on Samoa.

Wales quick out of the blocks

WAL 29-0 GEO. Tries from Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams and Liam Williams make it a strong first 40 from Wales ⏱Dechreuad addawol i Gymru, a fydden nhw'n hapus i sicrhau cais rhif pedwar yn yr hanner cyntaf. #WALvGEO pic.twitter.com/DtJOR4r39r — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) September 23, 2019

Playing for the first time since assistant coach Rob Howley was sent home for an alleged breach of betting regulations, Wales delivered a strong statement of intent less than a week before tackling Pool D rivals Australia.

Warren Gatland’s men had a bonus point wrapped up by half-time thanks to tries from centre Jonathan Davies, flanker Justin Tipuric, wing Josh Adams and full-back Liam Williams, with fly-half Dan Biggar kicking three conversions and a penalty.

Although the second period proved a much tighter affair – tries by hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and replacement prop Levan Chilachava accurately reflected a stirring Georgia recovery – Wales were never threatened.

Fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze kicked two conversions, while Biggar added the extras to Wales’ fifth try from substitute scrum-half Tomos Williams before wing George North claimed a fine solo try that Leigh Halfpenny converted.

Disciplinary worry for Wallabies

Australia’s Reece Hodge is facing a disciplinary hearing (PA Images/David Davies)

Australia winger Reece Hodge has been cited for an act of foul play during the Wallabies’ opening win over Fiji on Saturday.

Hodge, who is accused of making a dangerous tackle, will attend a hearing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Stat attack

Liam Williams, right, celebrates his bonus-point try (David Davies/PA)

Liam Williams’ 39th-minute score meant Wales made sure of their bonus point quicker than any other team in the tournament so far.

Italy had set the previous mark with Carlo Canna’s 46th-minute score in their 47-22 win over Namibia.

Ireland took 55 minutes to score their four tries against Scotland, Australia and Japan each needed over an hour and England only notched their bonus point against Tonga with Luke Cowan-Dickie’s 76th-minute try.

Coming up next

Tusi Pisi is poised to become the oldest Samoan to play in the World Cup (PA Images/David Davies)

Samoa will finally get their campaign under way on Tuesday when they take on a Russia side that gave a good account of themselves in going down to hosts Japan in the opening game.

The Bears have given their players a vote of confidence after their 30-10 defeat in Tokyo by naming an unchanged team, a move that Samoa coach Steve Jackson says is fully vindicated.

“I think they played extremely well, especially the first 30-40 minutes,” Jackson said. “They’ve really done a lot with their play and their kicking game was good so I’m not surprised.”

Jackson has been forced to make a late change, with Henry Taefu coming in to replace Ahsee Tuala, who has a calf problem.

Samoa will be hoping for big things from Ed Fidow, who goes into his first World Cup match on the back of a run of eight tries in his first eight internationals while, at 37 years and 268 days, Tusi Pisi surpasses Peter Fatialofa’s record as the oldest Samoan to play at a World Cup and needs 10 points to overtake Silao Leaega as their leading points scorer at the competition.