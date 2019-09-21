Saiss urges Wolves to remain united as they seek to turn form around

Romain Saiss has called on Wolves to stick together as they battle to revive their season.

The midfielder has demanded unity ahead of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Wolves are winless in the Premier League and lost 1-0 in their Europa League Group K opener at home to Braga on Thursday.

They could lose a fourth straight game for the first time under boss Nuno Espirito Santo but Saiss remains calm.

The Morocco international said: “We know each season is different and every time you have some part of the season where it’s more difficult.

“That’s why we have to stay together and find a solution together and don’t think after every loss that the problem is a particular player.

“When we play well it’s together, when we lose it’s together. It’s not because of one player who made a mistake – everybody can make mistakes – but the problem is the team.

“We have to stay together as a team, as a pack, and find the solution with the staff, and we’ll do it – I’m not worried.”

Wolves won 1-0 at Selhurst Park last season en route to finishing seventh in the top flight.

Saiss is one of several players, including Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota, pushing for a recall after being benched against Braga.

“They have good players like (Wilfried) Zaha, they kept him in the team so it will be a tough game again,” Saiss told the club’s official site.

“We know they are strong at home so we have to be ready for this game and to be more consistent, play the 90 minutes with a good organisation, stay compact and don’t give a lot of space to the opponent because after they can break us.

“We have to be ready and I’m not worried. I know we can do much better and we will do.”