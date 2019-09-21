Geraint Thomas withdraws from team time trial at World Championships

Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from the elite men’s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, saying he feels short of his best form.

The 2018 Tour de France winner had Wednesday’s time trial between Northallerton and Harrogate a target but has said he will now focus purely on next Sunday’s road race.

“I’ve tried to get back into shape after my post-Tour break, but unfortunately I don’t feel in good enough shape to perform to my best,” Thomas said.

It will be @jjzarchibald who will now ride the elite men's time trial at the @Yorkshire2019 UCI Road World Championships on Wednesday 25th September! ?@GeraintThomas86 has withdrawn to commit himself to next Sunday's road race ???#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/qqWQh22CTo — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) September 21, 2019

“So the decision was made with my coach and Matt Brammeier at British Cycling to skip the TT and commit to the team for the road race.”

John Archibald, who is part of the squad for this Sunday’s team time trial mixed relay, will now join reigning national champion Alex Dowsett in Great Britain’s two-man squad for the 54-kilometre test against the clock.

GB’s performance director Stephen Park said: “While it’s a shame that Geraint is withdrawing from the time trial, we understand and support his decision.

“Geraint will still represent Great Britain in the road race where he will be a real asset to the team.

“John Archibald is ready to ride the time trial in Geraint’s place and has shown great form in his preparations for the team time trial mixed relay.

“He’s had a good season, finishing second in the elite men’s time trial at the national road championships and I have no doubt he will put in a performance that will do the team and the fans proud.”

Thomas remains in the six-man GB team for Sunday’s 285km road race from Leeds to Harrogate, along with Ben Swift, Owain Doull, Adam Yates, Ian Stannard and Tao Geoghegan Hart.