Minshew leads Jaguars past Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars romped to a 20-7 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans in the NFL on Thursday night, with exciting rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew leading the way by throwing for 204 yards.

Minshew threw for two touchdowns within the first nine minutes of the game as the Jaguars blew out to an early 14-0 lead against their AFC South conference rivals.

The Jacksonville defence took over, limiting Tennessee to a consolation fourth-quarter touchdown to secure the Jaguars’ first win of the season after two earlier losses.

Minshew has been a revelation since taking over from injured first choice quarterback Nick Foles, who broke his left clavicle during the season opener, not only for his attacking play but also for a distinctive moustache that has sparked a cult following from Jaguars fans.

The Titans are now also 1-2, sitting on the bottom of the AFC South.