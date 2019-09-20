Bury Rescue Board urges EFL to consider 2020 return

The EFL has been urged to offer Bury “compassionate re-entry” to the league from next season in a document now formally submitted by the group seeking to save the club.

James Frith, MP for Bury North and chair of the Bury Rescue Board, has published a submission which has been sent to the EFL, seeking a place in League Two for the start of the 2020/21 season.

The submission includes a commitment to sell the club from the current owner Steve Dale, who signed a separate supporting document, as well as confirmation of active bidders.

Bury, who had been due to compete in League One this season, were expelled from the league in late August after the collapse of a takeover bid.

At that point, the club had already had their opening five matches of the season suspended due to the their failure to provide documentation showing they had the funds to see out the campaign.

While fans could form a phoenix club, starting well down the football pyramid, the Bury Rescue Board – which also includes Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Bury South MP Ivan Lewis – has argued the club should be readmitted to the Football League next season, albeit one division lower.

“We accept the the EFL has had to take action given the mismanagement that has brought Bury FC to this position,” Frith wrote in the submission to the EFL.

“However we believe the expulsion followed by the loss of a season’s football and readmission on terms you dictate is a fair punishment.

“Lastly we acknowledge the precedent whilst knowing the circumstances surrounding Bury FC in League Football have not been wholly unique and so urge compassionate re-entry for our club.”