Sibley’s second century of match helps Warwickshire beat Nottinghamshire

Dominic Sibley scored his second century of the game as Warwickshire chased down 271 with eight wickets to spare to beat Nottinghamshire in Division One of the Specsavers County Championship.

The 24-year-old opener, who has been tipped for an England call-up, followed up his unbeaten 215 in the first innings with 109 from 147 balls at Trent Bridge.

He shared an opening stand of 146 with Will Rhodes (65) before Michael Burgess (61 not out) guided Warwickshire to victory with 14 balls to spare.

? An outstanding performance in what has been an outstanding season for @DomSibley! 2️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ not out in the first innings1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ in the second ? Inspires @WarwickshireCCC to an unlikely win ? All eyes on the @englandcricket squad announcement on Monday? pic.twitter.com/DgUepSyfAZ — PCA MVP Rankings (@pcaMVP) September 19, 2019

Earlier, Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke also registered his second hundred of the match. He made 125 in the first innings and compiled 112 in his second knock as the hosts made 260 to set up the run chase.

Also in Division One, Kent secured a record-breaking 433-run victory over Yorkshire at Headingley.

Yorkshire started the final day on 44 for six having been set a massive target of 551, and they were bowled out for 117 just before lunch.

Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens, who scored 237 in the first innings, was the destroyer-in-chief as he finished with bowling figures of five for 20 from 18 overs.

The win was Kent’s biggest ever first-class victory in terms of runs and Yorkshire’s heaviest defeat.

Kent highest win by runs (2019, vs. Yorkshire): ?? First century in each innings by @sambillings Previous Kent highest win by runs (1933 vs. Northants) ?? First century in each innings by Les Ames#SuperKent pic.twitter.com/FYm6DeWzjz — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) September 19, 2019

In Division Two, champions Lancashire recorded a 104-run win over Middlesex before celebrating the presentation of the Second Division Championship trophy at Old Trafford.

Middlesex were set 270 to win but were all out for 165, Tom Bailey taking five for 41 in the second innings to complete a match return of 10 for 119.

Martin Andersson put up a fight for the visitors with a career-best 83, his maiden first-class half-century, to take the game into the final session.

Northamptonshire needed just eight overs on the final morning to wrap up a 169-run victory over Durham and move closer to promotion to Division One.

The result leaves Northamptonshire second in the table, with a game remaining, despite a strong batting performance from Durham captain Ned Eckersley, who made an unbeaten 67 in his side’s 232 all out.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, thrashed Leicestershire by 291 runs at Cardiff after the visitors were set 424 to win.

Leicestershire started the final day on 33 for two and despite a battling effort from Mark Cosgrove, who faced 158 balls for his 28 runs before being run out, Glamorgan ran out comfortable winners.