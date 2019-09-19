Gibbons and Amoo return but Vale wait on Oyeleke

Port Vale boss John Askey has mixed injury news as his side look to return to winning ways at home to Mansfield.

James Gibbons and David Amoo, who missed the midweek defeat to Exeter with back and hamstring injuries respectively, should return.

But Askey will have be more patient with other members of his squad as he looks to regain some early-season momentum.

Manny Oyeleke is battling to recover from an ankle injury and could miss out again, while Callum Evans (hamstring) and Tom Conlon (knee ligament) are both ruled out.

Mansfield are without Matt Preston, who will start a suspension after being sent off in the midweek home defeat to Cambridge.

Manager John Dempster admitted Preston’s straight red card was a pivotal moment in the defeat but has ordered his team to bounce back.

Having suffered major injury concerns in the opening weeks of the season, the Stags’ issues are beginning to ease.

Hayden White is pushing to get back in contention after a hamstring strain, while Nicky Maynard (hamstring) and Willem Tomlinson (knee) are also making good progress.