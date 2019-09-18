Ireland have the upper hand over Scotland ahead of World Cup showdown

Ireland will hope to continue their recent dominance over Scotland when the two teams clash in their World Cup opener.

Joe Schmidt’s side have won six of the previous seven meetings between the two countries heading into Sunday’s Pool A fixture in Yokohama.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at those recent encounters, all but one of which came in the Six Nations.

Scotland 13 Ireland 22, February 2019

Keith Earls sealed Ireland’s win earlier this year (Graham Stuart/PA)

Reigning Grand Slam champions Ireland bounced back from their surprise opening-round defeat to England in this year’s Six Nations with a nine-point success at Murrayfield. Jacob Stockdale, Conor Murray and Keith Earls each ran in tries for the away team.

Ireland 28 Scotland 8, March 2018



Jacob Stockdale scored two of Ireland’s tries in March 2018 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland became 2018 Six Nations champions with a match to spare courtesy of a four-try success over Scotland. Wing Stockdale claimed two of the hosts’ four converted scores. Ireland wrapped up the Grand Slam with victory over England at Twickenham the following week, while Scotland finished third.



Scotland 27 Ireland 22, February 2017

Greig Laidlaw kicked Scotland to victory in 2017 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scotland survived a thrilling Ireland comeback at Murrayfield to record only their second opening-round victory in Six Nations history. The Irish, who enjoyed 70 per cent second-half possession, came from 21-5 down to lead by a single point before Greig Laidlaw’s two late penalties inflicted their defeat.

Ireland 35 Scotland 25, March 2016



Scotland’s Stuart Hogg produced a memorable moment in March 2016 (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland finished a difficult Six Nations with a deserved four try-to-three victory in a feisty contest in Dublin. It was only the 2015 champions’ second win of the campaign. Stuart Hogg scored a magnificent solo try for Scotland but they ultimately fell short of recording a third straight championship win for the first time in 20 years.

Ireland 28 Scotland 22, August 2015

Vern Cotter’s Scotland were unlucky to lose in Dublin ahead of the last World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ahead of the last World Cup, held in England, Ireland edged a warm-up match against an impressive experimental Scotland line-up. Late tries from Simon Zebo and Luke Fitzgerald saw the Irish snatch a somewhat fortunate victory on home soil, while Vern Cotter’s visitors produced some impressive running rugby.

Scotland 10 Ireland 40, March 2015



Ireland won the Six Nations at Murrayfield in 2015 (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Ireland successfully defended their Six Nations title after a record win over Scotland saw them surpass Wales and England’s final-day efforts. The Irish, requiring a 21-point victory to top the table, were emphatic winners in Edinburgh as two Sean O’Brien tries helped condemn Scotland to the wooden spoon.



Ireland 28 Scotland 6, February 2014

Andrew Trimble, left, helped Ireland cope without captain Paul O’Connell in 2014 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland got their 2014 Six Nations campaign off to a winning start, despite the late withdrawal of captain Paul O’Connell due to a chest infection. The Irish scored three unanswered tries – from Andrew Trimble, Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney – against the Scots, who could only manage two Laidlaw penalties in response.