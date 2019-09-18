From Lehmann to Warne, the lowdown on the coaches in next year’s Hundred

All the coaches have been named for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, an eight-team competition spread across five weeks that is set to launch next summer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s brainchild has led to some controversy since it was announced a new format, consisting of 100 balls per side with traditional six-ball overs banished, would be introduced into the calendar.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at each city-based franchise.

Leeds

Darren Lehmann is a former Australia coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rumoured name: Northern Superchargers

Venue: Headingley

Representing: Yorkshire and Durham

Advertising

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Did you know?: Lehmann is married to the sister of former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Craig White. The brash Australian is one of Yorkshire’s favourite adopted sons, having contributed 8,871 runs at an average of 68.76 for the county.

Manchester

Simon Katich played 56 Tests for Australia (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Advertising

Rumoured name: Manchester Originals

Venue: Old Trafford

Representing: Lancashire

Coach: Simon Katich

Did you know?: Katich – recently appointed to the helm of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League – will be assisted in his duties by current Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple and assistant Mark Chilton.

Nottingham

Stephen Fleming had a spell as Nottinghamshire’s overseas player (PA)

Rumoured name: Trent Rockets

Venue: Trent Bridge

Representing: Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Did you know?: Fleming captained New Zealand to their only ICC trophy – the 2000 ICC KnockOut. As a player, he spent time in England with Yorkshire, Middlesex and Nottinghamshire.

Birmingham

Andrew McDonald, right, will have plenty of assistance (Nick Potts/PA)

Rumoured name: Birmingham Phoenix

Venue: Edgbaston

Representing: Warwickshire and Worcestershire

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Did you know?: Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori will assist McDonald in his role while Jim Troughton and Alex Gidman, the first-team coaches of Warwickshire and Worcestershire respectively, will be part of the backroom team.

Cardiff

Gary Kirsten, right, has previously coached India (Nigel French/PA)

Rumoured name: Welsh Fire

Venue: Sophia Gardens

Representing: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset

Coach: Gary Kirsten

Did you know?: Rumoured as a potential replacement for Trevor Bayliss as England head coach, Kirsten will instead combine his duties in the Welsh capital with coaching the Durban Heat T20 side in his native South Africa.

North London

Rumoured name: London Spirit

Venue: Lord’s

Representing: Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire

Coach: Shane Warne

Did you know?: Warne has grand plans to get pop star Ed Sheeran involved with his franchise. The former Australia leg-spinner said: “Ed loves his cricket, he’s a mate and he’ll probably be doing some live concerts for our team.”

South London

Tom Moody will lead the Oval-based side (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Rumoured name: Oval Invincibles

Venue: The Oval

Representing: Surrey and Kent

Coach: Tom Moody

Did you know?: Former Australia all-rounder Moody, a World Cup winner during his playing days, led Sri Lanka to the 2007 showpiece.

Southampton

Mahela Jayawardene has had success coaching Mumbai Indians (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Rumoured name: Southern Brave

Venue: Ageas Bowl

Representing: Hampshire and Sussex

Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Did you know?: As well as being one of only a handful of batsmen to compile more than 10,000 runs in Tests and one-day internationals during an illustrious playing career for Sri Lanka, Jayawardene has also had the golden touch as a coach, leading the Mumbai Indians to glory in two of the past three editions of the IPL.