From Lehmann to Warne, the lowdown on the coaches in next year’s Hundred
The men’s player draft will take place on October 20.
All the coaches have been named for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, an eight-team competition spread across five weeks that is set to launch next summer.
The England and Wales Cricket Board’s brainchild has led to some controversy since it was announced a new format, consisting of 100 balls per side with traditional six-ball overs banished, would be introduced into the calendar.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at each city-based franchise.
Leeds
Rumoured name: Northern Superchargers
Venue: Headingley
Representing: Yorkshire and Durham
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Did you know?: Lehmann is married to the sister of former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Craig White. The brash Australian is one of Yorkshire’s favourite adopted sons, having contributed 8,871 runs at an average of 68.76 for the county.
Manchester
Rumoured name: Manchester Originals
Venue: Old Trafford
Representing: Lancashire
Coach: Simon Katich
Did you know?: Katich – recently appointed to the helm of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League – will be assisted in his duties by current Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple and assistant Mark Chilton.
Nottingham
Rumoured name: Trent Rockets
Venue: Trent Bridge
Representing: Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire
Coach: Stephen Fleming
Did you know?: Fleming captained New Zealand to their only ICC trophy – the 2000 ICC KnockOut. As a player, he spent time in England with Yorkshire, Middlesex and Nottinghamshire.
Birmingham
Rumoured name: Birmingham Phoenix
Venue: Edgbaston
Representing: Warwickshire and Worcestershire
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Did you know?: Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori will assist McDonald in his role while Jim Troughton and Alex Gidman, the first-team coaches of Warwickshire and Worcestershire respectively, will be part of the backroom team.
Cardiff
Rumoured name: Welsh Fire
Venue: Sophia Gardens
Representing: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset
Coach: Gary Kirsten
Did you know?: Rumoured as a potential replacement for Trevor Bayliss as England head coach, Kirsten will instead combine his duties in the Welsh capital with coaching the Durban Heat T20 side in his native South Africa.
North London
Rumoured name: London Spirit
Venue: Lord’s
Representing: Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire
Coach: Shane Warne
Did you know?: Warne has grand plans to get pop star Ed Sheeran involved with his franchise. The former Australia leg-spinner said: “Ed loves his cricket, he’s a mate and he’ll probably be doing some live concerts for our team.”
South London
Rumoured name: Oval Invincibles
Venue: The Oval
Representing: Surrey and Kent
Coach: Tom Moody
Did you know?: Former Australia all-rounder Moody, a World Cup winner during his playing days, led Sri Lanka to the 2007 showpiece.
Southampton
Rumoured name: Southern Brave
Venue: Ageas Bowl
Representing: Hampshire and Sussex
Coach: Mahela Jayawardene
Did you know?: As well as being one of only a handful of batsmen to compile more than 10,000 runs in Tests and one-day internationals during an illustrious playing career for Sri Lanka, Jayawardene has also had the golden touch as a coach, leading the Mumbai Indians to glory in two of the past three editions of the IPL.
