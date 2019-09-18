Cockroft and Peacock named in GB World Para Athletics Championships squad

Hannah Cockroft, Sophie Hahn and Jonnie Peacock are among a 43-strong Great Britain squad selected for the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Some 11 world champions from London 2017 have been included for the event which runs from November 7 to 15.

Cockroft, a 10-time world champion, will race in the T34 100m and 800m events, while two-time Paralympic gold medal winner Peacock competes in the T64 100m as well as the universal 4x100m relay. Hahn, meanwhile, is set for the T38 100m and 200m, while also entering the relay event.

? Dubai is calling… ? Introducing your 4️⃣3️⃣ strong British team for the @ParaAthletics Championships in Dubai from November 7-15 #REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/3XQJPlc48x — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) September 18, 2019

London 2017 champion Kadeena Cox will be out to deliver another podium finish in the T38 200m and 400m.

Double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg will be making her return to the track following the birth of her son in April for the T11 200m event, where she will be guided by Thomas Somers.

European champion Thomas Young has been selected for the T38 100m.

Advertising

There will also be senior debuts for four athletes, as Owen Miller goes in the T20 1500m along with Hannah Taunton, while Anna Nicholson (F35) and Lydia Church (F12) take part in their respective shot-put categories.

British Athletics’ Para Athletics head coach Paula Dunn said: “The event is a key competition in the cycle as well the final opportunity to take on the best in the world at a global championship before Tokyo, and I’m really excited to see how this team performs in two months’ time.

“We enjoyed our best ever world championships at the biggest edition of the event in London two years ago, but we are not complacent.

“Para Athletics is ever evolving and athletes from all countries have continued to improve since then. I expect our team to step-up and show their ability on the international stage.”