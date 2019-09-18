Archer says story on family of England team-mate Stokes ‘crossed the line’

Jofra Archer has joined in the condemnation of a front-page newspaper story about England team-mate Ben Stokes’ family.

Ashes hero Stokes described The Sun’s article on Tuesday of a family tragedy from more than three decades ago as “utterly disgusting”.

Stokes said the publication of “extremely painful, sensitive and personal details” about his family would have “grave and lifelong consequences” for his loved ones.

When asked about the story on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, England paceman Archer said he could not understand why the story was published.

“I think they’ve crossed the line and gone even further passed the line,” Archer said.

“He (Stokes) wasn’t even born at the time. I don’t think he would probably have known about it until he was 15 anyway.

“I don’t get why they would post that, especially after the summer we’ve had.

Ben Stokes has been in inspired form for England this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We’ve had a great summer as a cricket team and I actually can’t understand what the purpose was.”

In a statement, Stokes said his own public profile was not an excuse to “invade” the rights and privacy of his family members.

England captain Joe Root and the England and Wales Cricket Board tweeted in support of Stokes on Tuesday.

The Sun, which said it has the “utmost sympathy for Ben Stokes and his mother”, responded that it had contacted Stokes before printing the article and “at no stage did he or his representatives ask us not to publish the story”.