Taylor to face Linardatou in Manchester world title fight in November

Katie Taylor will face Christina Linardatou for the WBO super-lightweight world title in Manchester on November 2 as the Irishwoman bids to become a two-weight champion.

Having already claimed the WBC Lightweight crown by beating Delfine Persoon on points in New York over the summer, Taylor is now striving to add another title and continue a fine start to her professional career.

Having won Olympic gold at London 2012, the 33-year-old has gone on to win all 14 of her professional bouts to date.

? “It’s a new challenge moving up in weight, I’ve worked very hard in the gym to build up. You’ll see the very best of me and I’ll need to be on my game because I think Linardatou is the number one at 140lbs” – @KatieTaylor #TaylorLinardatou pic.twitter.com/sOedztTBTQ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 17, 2019

Those victories included taking the IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight world titles but now she will look to step up to super-lightweight to make her mark on another division, starting at Manchester Arena later this year.

“It’s a new challenge at a new weight and something I’m really excited about,” she said in a Matchroom statement announcing the fight.

“I still feel like I have so much left to achieve in the sport and becoming a two-weight World Champion is one of those goals.

“I don’t have any issues making Lightweight so I think I can move comfortably between the two weights. I always want to push myself and Christina’s an excellent World Champion so it will be a big test for me.”