The sporting weekend in pictures
Europe won the Solheim Cup after beating the United States 14.5-13.5 at Gleneagles.
England defeated Australia by 135 runs in the final Ashes Test to level the series 2-2 as Australia retained the urn at The Oval.
Suzann Pettersen justified her controversial wild card in stunning fashion as Europe regained the Solheim Cup by beating the United States 14.5-13.5 at Gleneagles.
Premier League champions Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season at Norwich, while leaders Liverpool pulled five points clear at the top after victory over Newcastle.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.
