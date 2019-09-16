Darren Stevens’ remarkable 237 leads Kent recovery against Yorkshire

Darren Stevens hit a remarkable career-best innings of 237 to turn around Kent’s fortunes in Specsavers County Championship Division One against Yorkshire on a record-breaking day at Headingley.

Duanne Olivier took four quick wickets to reduce Kent to 39 for five only for 43-year-old Stevens and captain Sam Billings to steer them comprehensively away from trouble.

Stevens, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and Billings (138) shared a partnership of 346, the best in Kent history for the sixth wicket, to carry the visitors to 482 for eight at the close.

?️ | "Obviously, such performances cannot go unnoticed and we’ll be sitting down with ‘Stevo’ after this match to discuss his future"#SuperKenthttps://t.co/j9jQahupw0 — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) September 16, 2019

Leaders Somerset were frustrated by a century from Liam Dawson as they attempt to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Somerset took three batting points but Dawson’s 103 helped them to 196 after at one point struggling on 88 for seven.

Dawson arrived at the crease with Hampshire on 18 for four and proceeded to notch his first ton for three years before he was caught behind off the bowling of Tom Abell.

?️ "If we can bowl them out for around our score, we'll be in a pretty good position." ? @daws128 discusses his day one century and looks ahead to an important day two via the Hampshire Cricket App ⬇️ ? iOS: https://t.co/3H80EnOA4p ? Android: https://t.co/gImTwZuJKX pic.twitter.com/1Wez1Ihuv1 — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 16, 2019

Advertising

Somerset lost openers Murali Vijay and Steven Davies to Kyle Abbott as they closed on 30 for two.

Second-placed Essex, needing a win from their penultimate fixture to keep up the pressure before the two meet in the final game, were frustrated by bad light as 50 overs were lost on the first day of their clash with Surrey.

Jamie Porter and Sam Cook took two wickets each as Surrey reached 137 for four, with Ben Foakes unbeaten on 31.

REACTION | Steven Mullaney admitted his century against Warwickshire felt special on the back of an emotional week. Watch ▶️ https://t.co/mynLlwDVI0#NottsvWarks pic.twitter.com/TmE0THxqx2 — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) September 16, 2019

Advertising

Relegated Nottinghamshire reached their highest score of the season against Warwickshire, closing on 425 for six.

Steven Mullaney scored a career-best 179 while Joe Clarke hit 125 as they added 205 for the third wicket.

Lancashire confirmed the Division Two title as they posted a first-innings total of 259 against Middlesex.

Liam Livingstone top scored with 84 and Lancashire’s bowlers then set about putting Middlesex to the sword.

A spell of three wickets for no runs in seven balls left the visitors on 15 for three and none of their batsmen had made it into double figures as they reached the close on 39 for six, Tom Bailey taking a brilliant five for 16.

Adam Rossington’s quick-fire 82 dragged Northamptonshire to a much-needed bonus point in their key promotion clash against Durham.

Put in to bat in difficult conditions, Northamptonshire were 150 for eight before Rossington clubbed 60 from 22 balls, eventually pushing his side to 217.

Is there a better combo than Rossington and the slog sweep? ? The skipper launched FIVE of his seven maximums off one knee in his rear-guard 82. pic.twitter.com/yVkZMTdegE — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 16, 2019

Chris Rushworth took five for 68 but Northamptonshire shaded the day after reducing Durham to 37 for four when bad light forced an early end to play. Ben Sanderson did most of the damage with three for 20.

Glamorgan made a good start to their must-win match against Leicestershire, reaching 300 for four at the close. All their batsmen contributed, with David Lloyd and Samit Patel both out on 66.

Riki Wessels top scored with 72 as Worcestershire recovered from 71 for five to 221 all out against Gloucestershire.

? MATCH REPORT | DAY ONE Wessels leads recovery before Barnard triple strike ? — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) September 16, 2019

Ed Barnard, who had shared a crucial partnership of 82 with Wessels, then took over with the ball, snaring three wickets as promotion-chasing Gloucestershire closed on 87 for four.

Sussex took charge of their clash with Derbyshire, bowling the hosts out for 138 and then reaching 116 for three.

Reece Topley made his return to first-class cricket after more than two injury-blighted years and took two wickets, while David Wiese led the attack with four for 18.

Sussex lost three cheap wickets but Stiaan Van Zyl and Delray Rawlins steadied the ship.