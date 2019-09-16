Archer and Wade leave rivalry on the field as Ashes stars share a beer

Jofra Archer and Matthew Wade left their Ashes rivalry on the pitch as they were spotted chatting and laughing during a drinks session of another kind.

After an intense period of bowling from Archer led to several staring matches between the pair, they were seen chatting and reminiscing for more than half an hour at the close of the final day’s play at the Oval.

It came as both teams shared beers in the wake of a drawn series full of drama, sledging and mind games.

This is what it’s all about. The cut and thrust of Ashes cricket. Let’s just have a beer and reminisce. Why cricket is the best! #ashes #sport #summerof19 pic.twitter.com/Bpl5FEEG7E — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) September 15, 2019

“They spent a good 30-40 minutes together after the game chatting and reminiscing about the series, and also looking back at their times together in the Big Bash League,” England’s head of team communications Danny Reuben told the PA news agency after sharing a photo of the get-together on Twitter.

“They’re good mates and obviously team-mates in terms of what they do together in Australia – they had a really good chat which was good to see.

“What goes on the field stays on the field – that’s part of sport and the theatre of it.”

England’s Jofra Archer (right) and Australia’s Matthew Wade exchange words during day four of the fifth Test match at the Oval, London (John Walton/PA)

Archer produced a spell of hostile bowling followed by some intense staring on the fourth day of the final Test in an attempt to remove Wade, who made a century as Australia fell short of a series victory by 135 runs.

Other personal battles included David Warner and Stuart Broad, the England bowler removing the Australian batsman no fewer than seven times in the series.

But Reuben confirmed that all players left the aggression on the field, with the players and staff coming together for a drink in the home dressing room afterwards.

Smith and Leach meanwhile were pictured together after the game, both wearing glasses.

Smith had been accused of mocking Leach after Australia retained the Ashes at Old Trafford, pictured on the pitch wearing a pair of spectacles.

However, head coach Justin Langer rejected such suggestions, and their demeanour after the match suggested all was well.

“I know Jack Leach and Steve Smith had a good chat and they were laughing and joking together,” Reuben said. “They’re all good mates.”

An all-time great – and Steve Smith ? Congratulations on an incredible #Ashes series @stevesmith49. Leachy loves the glasses ? pic.twitter.com/q5mpc8UK1n — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2019

He continued: “We did the same in Australia after the Sydney Test 18 months ago and it’s always something that teams want to do straight after a series.

“We try to do it with most teams that come and tour England… for both teams to come together for a couple of hours at the end of the game in the home dressing room was good to see.”