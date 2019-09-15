Wales forwards Adam Beard and Cory Hill set to miss opening World Cup game

Wales are set to be without locks Adam Beard and Cory Hill for their World Cup opener against Georgia on September 23.

Ospreys forward Beard had his appendix removed in Wales and did not travel to Japan with the World Cup squad.

And Hill is continuing his recovery from a stress fracture in his leg, remaining on target to be available for an appointment with Australia on September 29.

Georgia (Sep 23)

Australia (Sep 29)

Fiji (Oct 9)

Uruguay (Oct 13)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland told reporters at the squad’s base in Kitakyushu: “We’ve picked up a couple of injuries and there is a concern at the moment with the second-rows.

“He (Beard) is hoping to come out (to Japan) on Thursday.

“He’s probably not going to be available for selection for the Georgia game, but we are hopeful – and the medics are confident – that he will be available for selection for the Australia game.”

It suggests that Jake Ball will be skipper Alun Wyn Jones’ second-row partner against Georgia, with flanker Aaron Shingler providing lock cover on the bench.

On Hill, Gatland added: “They (medics) are confident that he will be available for selection against Australia.

Advertising

“He’s been out of his boot and on the training field today, even though he wasn’t doing any running.

Warren Gatland has some selection issues to contend with (Paul Harding/PA)

“Hopefully, after that Georgia game he will be back training and available for selection.”

Fly-half Rhys Patchell, meanwhile, has done some non-contact work after suffering concussion during Wales’ final World Cup warm-up game against Ireland eight days ago.

Advertising

“He has gone through the HIA (head injury assessment) protocols,” Gatland said.

“He was training this morning, just doing some non-contact stuff at this stage.

“We will ease him back into contact work later in the week, making sure that we go through the protocols and ensure he’s 100 per cent and available for selection.”

??????? HOME FROM HOME ?? An unrivalled level of support for Wales as we arrive in Kitakyushu. Croeso anghredadwy yn y Dwyrain Pell. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/kFTmy7j8Q2 — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) September 14, 2019

The Wales squad are enjoying temperatures of around 30 degrees and unbroken sunshine in the southern Japanese city, where they will be based until Thursday.

They have also received a warm welcome, with hundreds of schoolchildren greeting their arrival at the airport while banners and flags of support are draped all over the city.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” Gatland added. “They have embraced Wales, the team and the culture, even putting the red dragon on their fire engines.

“For the players to see all the flags and posters around town has been quite humbling. It’s brilliant that the city has got behind us.

“There are so many similarities between Kitakyushu and Wales in terms of the history of the mining industry and the ports.

“There is definitely a relationship there, and hopefully we can continue to build on that.”