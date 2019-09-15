Solheim Cup still neck and neck deep into final day

Europe drew first blood on the final day of the Solheim Cup as the biennial contest against the United States headed for a thrilling climax at Gleneagles.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, the home side’s top-ranked player, recovered from one down with three to play to beat Danielle Kang on the 18th in the first of 12 singles matches.

Ciganda birdied the par-five 16th to get back to all square and Kang conceded the last when she went from bunker to bunker on the 18th and could do no better than a bogey six.

That briefly put Catriona Matthew’s team 9-8 ahead, although match two went to the United States as Nelly Korda fought back from three down with nine to play to beat Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall on the 18th.

Georgia Hall made it four wins out of four with victory over world number three Lexi Thompson, who had reportedly injured her back before the start of play, to edge Europe back in front and the outcome looked set to come down to the wire.