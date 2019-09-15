Silva desperate to improve Everton’s away form after defeat at Bournemouth

Everton manager Marco Silva admits he is concerned by the club’s poor away form in the Premier League.

The Toffees slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Bournemouth as Callum Wilson scored once in each half for the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium, with substitute Ryan Fraser also on target for the home side.

It meant Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half equaliser was a mere consolation and Everton have now gone six away league games without a win.

Silva conceded: “It’s a concern, but if you look for the last few seasons of Everton it’s not something new.

“Last season we improved the away form, we did better than the seasons before, but that was not enough. We want to improve the away form this season and if we are to, we have to address these type of mistakes fast.

“If you look at the game, we had some good moments with the ball and created problems for them and found space, but when they scored the goals they scored, we lost some confidence.

“After it was difficult for us to win, but we have to address this as fast as we can and it will be something we work on more to become a solid team again.”

Everton created several chances with Richarlison hitting the crossbar while Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saved efforts from Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi.

After not taking their opportunities, the Toffees came unstuck in defence with Wilson scoring from close range in the 23rd minute after Diego Rico’s corner.

Fraser made it 2-1 with 67 on the clock – after Calvert-Lewin headed an equaliser a minute before the break – when his low free kick took a deflection off Fabian Delph and evaded Jordan Pickford.

The unmarked Wilson then wrapped up a bad day for Everton when he latched onto Rico’s forward pass and lobbed home for his third goal of the season.

Silva added: “To be honest we didn’t deserve something more.

“When you make mistakes like we made, like conceding three goals so easy to our opponent. I don’t want to take their credit, but of course it was our fault not to win this game.”

It was also Bournemouth’s first victory at Vitality Stadium since May.

Cherries manager Eddie Howe said: “I’m really, really pleased. You don’t want to go too long without winning at home. This league is hard enough, but you are reliant on your home form.

“We have been unfortunate in the previous home games because against Man City we played OK and Sheffield United scored in the dying minutes. We knew the importance of the game and it’s a great win against a good team.”

Howe heaped praise on Fraser too, who was dropped to the bench, but responded with a goal 10 minutes after his introduction.

“It was a moment in the game where it was 1-1, we hadn’t started the second half particularly well and we really felt we needed his enthusiasm, his energy and quality. When he came on he made a huge difference,” Cherries boss said.

“I thought you saw by his reaction what an impressive professional he is and he made the difference.”

Wilson, after scoring in the 3-1 defeat at Leicester two weeks ago, also enjoyed a return to form at home with his first goals at Vitality Stadium since January 19.

Howe said: “He will be really pleased and that will do him the world of good. The first was a strikers goal and the second is hugely impressive.

“We needed that third goal and it was a great finish. I thought his all-round game was very good, his work ethic was strong and with Dominic Solanke up front, they were a real handful.”