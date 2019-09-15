Advertising
Day three of Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen secures dramatic victory for Europe
Pettersen was chosen by captain Catriona Matthew despite having played just twice since November 2017 before the wild cards were named.
Suzann Pettersen justified her controversial wild card in stunning fashion as Europe regained the Solheim Cup in dramatic circumstances at Gleneagles.
Pettersen was chosen by captain Catriona Matthew despite having played just twice since November 2017 before the wild cards were named, since when she had finished 59th in the CP Women’s Open and missed the cut in the Cambia Portland Classic.
However, the 38-year-old Norwegian delivered when it mattered by holing from six feet for a winning birdie on the 18th hole of her match with Marina Alex to give Europe victory by 14.5 points to 13.5.
Shot of the day
There were plenty of stunning shots to choose from on Sunday but the very best has to be Pettersen’s winning putt at the 18th. Knowing the United States would retain the Solheim Cup if she missed, the Norwegian nervelessly rolled in from around six feet to secure a dramatic victory.
Social media highlight

Quote of the day
Pettersen said: “This is it. This is the last you’ll see of me playing the Solheim Cup. I can’t do any better, winning the cup with the winning putt.” – Whether she means it or not, Pettersen said in the moments after her heroics on the 18th green that she would not play in another Solheim Cup because, let’s face it, how do you top that?
Photo of the day

Star performer
It is hard to single anyone out on a triumphant day for Europe but Bronte Law’s wonderful comeback victory, which came after she won three holes late on to secure a 2&1 win against Ally McDonald, paved the way for European glory.
What’s next?
The United States will bid to regain the Solheim Cup on home soil at Inverness Club in Toledo when the teams meet again in 2021.

