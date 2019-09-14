Day two of Solheim Cup: United States hit back to level tie ahead of singles

Europe and the United States were locked together at 8-8 ahead of the final day of the Solheim Cup after a brilliant fightback from Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier in miserable conditions at Gleneagles.

Hall and Boutier were four over par after seven holes and unsurprisingly four down against Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, but fought back to claim their third win together and the home side’s only victory of the afternoon fourballs.

Suzann Pettersen and Anne van Dam had earlier lost a hard-fought contest with Brittany Altomare and Annie Park on the last, while Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff halved their match with Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex after Masson missed from six feet for birdie on the 18th.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang beat the Spanish pair of Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz 2&1 as darkness descended to level the scores ahead of Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

Social media highlight of the day

If US Ryder Cup players embraced the atmosphere this way the results might be different… pic.twitter.com/EgufjpDMv7 — Ron Sirak (@ronsirak) September 14, 2019

On Friday it was Suzann Pettersen showing off her dance moves on the first tee, on Saturday it was the turn of Jessica and Nelly Korda

Shot of the day

France’s Celine Boutier drove the green on the short par-four 14th and made the most of that brilliant shot with another, rolling in the lengthy eagle putt.

Quote of the day

“Jesus, it’s not that bad.” – Lexi Thompson feels her wayward tee shot on the 14th did not deserve the roar of “Fore” from her caddie.

Star performer

Celine Boutier was quick to acknowledge her playing partner Georgia Hall, but the French rookie performed brilliantly to maintain her 100 percent record, most notably with the only eagle of the contest so far on the short 14th.

What’s on tomorrow?

Twelve singles matches will decide the result, starting at 1140 at 12-minute intervals. As the holders, the United States need six points to retain the trophy.