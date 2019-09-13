Pochettino looking ahead after avoiding the departure of Eriksen and others

Mauricio Pochettino is positive about what Tottenham can achieve over the coming months with the transfer window now shut and no distractions affecting his squad.

The Spurs boss had to contend with talk about the future of key players like Christian Eriksen for much of the summer given the Dane as well Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen only have one year remaining on their contracts.

Yet the European transfer window closed on September 2 and so ahead of Saturday’s home match with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Pochettino is optimistic despite the club preparing for seven games in the space of three weeks.

“I think we are all agreed that Tottenham always have more rumours than other clubs. In one month I think it will start again with the rumours, for sure, because the situation of the squad is going to help those rumours appear. I think we talk a lot,” he said.

Victor Wanyama was expected to leave Spurs during the summer transfer window (John Walton/PA).

“Now it is a time to be positive. Victor Wanyama is in my plans. Christian is in my plans. Now they are going to have the same possibility as another player to play.

“Before I understood that they were in a difficult situation and of course always we try to help them, to help the club, to do their business. But I said to you, it’s not easy.

“When it’s one player (who wants to leave), OK, but when it’s a few players, who start to make it difficult to create a good dynamic, a positive dynamic, but now it’s to be positive.

“Now we need to start to win games. That is our objective. Be refocused and who is not refocused is going to be out.”

Asked if he has any doubts over Eriksen’s commitment, Pochettino bristled and insisted he is 100 per cent focused.

With Giovani Lo Celso out injured with a hip problem until the end of October, the creative onus will remain on Tottenham’s Danish playmaker.

Even though Eriksen is free to talk to other clubs in January about a move next summer, Pochettino knows he can rely on him to deliver for Spurs.

He added: “You cannot doubt about the player’s commitment. When you sign the contract, like Christian who signed for five or six years, you need to be committed from day one to the last day.

“Because there’s only one year left on the contract, he’s not going to show the commitment? I think he’s showing his commitment by playing football.

“Difference is whether he wants to extend the contract or not. Different players have different goals.

Pochettino is happy to be back focusing on football (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The problem with football, the business, managers, staff, players, no one is going to say ‘I want to leave the club.’ Then if no one wants me, then you say ‘no, no, I love the club.’

“You shoot yourself, you kill yourself. Come on, you’re like me, you know the business. That is why after what is said, there is a lot of history, the reality is the manager, players, coaching staff, they have one year and they are so happy here and another they need a different challenge.

“We are the first, the manager, the coaching staff, but always it’s about how you manage and how you use it to be in a good position.”