Marsh completes five-for as England are skittled for 294

England lost their last two wickets for 23 runs as Australia dismissed them for 294 on the second morning of the final Ashes Test.

Resuming on 271 for eight after a hit-and-miss opening day at The Oval, Jos Buttler’s presence on 64 not out offered hope for the home side.

But they lasted little more than 20 minutes, Buttler adding just six to his tally before being bowled off the pad by a full ball from Pat Cummins.

Mitch Marsh (second right) celebrates the dismissal of Jack Leach (PA)

His movement around the crease had also persuaded Cummins to slant one way down leg side, at a cost of five wides, and Jack Leach picked up a couple of boundaries – one intentional, one less so.

Leach was last man out six balls after Buttler, with Mitch Marsh following up his four-wicket showing on Thursday by rounding out his maiden five-wicket haul.

Feeling outside off stump Leach could only watch as an inside edge cannoned into his stumps with a battling 21 to his name, leaving Marsh to take his team-mates’ acclaim.