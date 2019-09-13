Manchester City boss Guardiola expects Laporte to be out for six months

Manchester City expect Aymeric Laporte to be out for up to six months, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The Premier League champions confirmed last week Laporte had undergone surgery to repair cartilage and meniscus damage in his right knee.

No timeframe was put on the Frenchman’s rehabilitation at that point but Guardiola has now indicated it could be well into the new year.

I will come back soon and stronger! ????https://t.co/y3794Yw8pd pic.twitter.com/DCuWiJCMWe — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) September 4, 2019

Asked how long the 25-year-old will be out, the City boss said: “Long – five or six months. January or February maybe, next year.”

The injury to Laporte has exposed City’s lack of cover in the central defensive department following the departure of former captain Vincent Kompany at the end of last season.

The news is at least offset by the return to fitness of England international John Stones after a thigh injury.

“He’s good, he trained good,” said Guardiola at a press conference, indicating Stones will be back in contention for the champions’ trip to Norwich on Saturday.

City will travel to Carrow Road with forward Raheem Sterling in blistering form. The forward continued his great start to the season with two fine performances for England during the recent international break.

He has now scored eight goals in seven games for club and country and has even drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guardiola hopes he pays no attention to such hype.

He said: “I’m so happy for him, for the way he’s playing here and with national team, but hopefully he won’t read too much. He cannot listen to these kind of things – that would be good for him, because nobody can compare with Cristiano or Messi.

Guardiola is yet to visit Carrow Road (Chris Radburn/PA)

“I’m so happy with what he’s done since we’ve been together, not just right now. Everything has happened to him has been good because he has an incredible work ethic and is an incredibly nice guy. I’m delighted for him.”

Norwich have earned praise for some of their play this season, despite collecting just three points, and Guardiola is not expecting a stroll for his side this weekend.

He said: “I’m really impressed. They destroyed the Championship last season. They play with incredible courage, good build-up. They have a good mentality, team spirit.

“I’ve never been to Norwich but people tell me the atmosphere is incredible. The week after the international break is always a mystery – how we are going to react and we are going to play.”

PEP ? (@IlkayGuendogan) had a stomach problem – he trained really good the last few days. Same with @gabrieljesus33.@benmendy23 is good. His knee is reacting well so hopefully in the next few games. We want to be careful and sure when he starts to play. — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 13, 2019

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola also delivered a positive updates on the fitness of Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy.

Sane is sidelined with a serious knee injury and there were fears he could miss most of the season but Guardiola expects him back well before the end of the campaign.

He said: “He did the injury in August, so December or January, maybe February. That should be perfect.

“I’m told the surgery was good. He came back two days ago and he is making his rehabilitation with us. Hopefully he can come back well and soon.”

Benjamin Mendy has suffered injury problems at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mendy’s two years at City have been ravaged by injury but he is making good progress in his recovery from his latest knee problem.

Guardiola said: “He’s good and he’s training now. I’m delighted because that’s two weeks.

“Everything is going well, the knee is reacting well. Hopefully in the next games he can be part of it.”