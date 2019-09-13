Menu

Advertising

London relegated from Super League after loss at Wakefield

UK & international sports | Published:

Broncos go straight back down despite impressive campaign.

London coach Danny Ward and his players have gone down

London have been relegated from Super League after losing their final game of the season 19-10 away to relegation rivals Wakefield.

Trinity finished on 22 points, level with Huddersfield, as both sides finished two points clear of the Broncos after the Giants won 24-22 at home to Catalans.

Hull FC’s 22-6 home defeat to St Helens meant they failed to overhaul Castleford for the final play-off spot. Hull KR would have needed to win had London won, but, as it was, their loss at Salford mattered little.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News