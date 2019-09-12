Joe Willock signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has been associated with the Gunners since he was four years old, progressed through the youth and academy ranks before making his senior debut in September 2017, and has since gone on to make 19 more appearances.

This season, Willock started Arsenal’s opening three Premier League matches and earned a call-up to the latest England Under-21 squad.

✍️ We've got some good news…@JoeWillock has signed a new long-term contract! ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery told the club’s official website: “Joe has progressed a lot in the last year.

“He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition.

“I’m looking forward to working with (him) to help him develop further and fulfil his potential.”

Joe Willock (right) has been a regular for Arsenal this season (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Technical director Edu said: “We’re delighted that Joe has committed his long-term future to us.

“Bringing young players through to the first team from the academy is an important part of our approach and Joe’s progression is a good example for how we want to work in the future.

“Joe has shown hard work and determination to get this far.

“He’s continuing to develop and we look forward to him making a big contribution to the club.”