Title hopefuls Somerset in control against Yorkshire

Somerset enjoyed an excellent day with both bat and ball to take command of their Specsavers County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire at Taunton.

The visitors collapsed from 86 for three to 103 all out before lunch, a first-innings deficit of 96, with spinner Roelof Van Der Merwe taking three quick wickets.

Title hopefuls Somerset closed on 269 for five at the end of day two to lead by 365. Captain Tom Abell scored 62, while James Hildreth (58) and Tom Banton (43) provided fine support before bad light ended play early.

Essex’s title challenge hit a buffer at Edgbaston following a marathon maiden century by Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb.

The 23-year-old was at the crease for seven hours as he crafted a knock of 173 to help his side reach 517 and take them a long way towards securing the draw which would move Warwickshire to the brink of safety from relegation.

Essex, who reached 31 for one in reply by the close, will need to produce something remarkable over the remaining two days to get the victory they need to keep pace with Somerset.

Advertising

All-rounder Darren Stevens finished with figures of five for 39 as Kent bowled out Nottinghamshire for 124 to leave them on the verge of relegation.

Stevens followed up his 88 with the bat by taking his 500th first-class wicket on the way to helping establish a first-innings lead of 180 at Trent Bridge.

Sam Billings then hit 100 off 106 balls, with Zak Crawley adding a rapid 82, as Kent finished day two on 236 for eight and with a lead of 416 runs.

Hampshire captain James Vince hit 91 off just 59 balls, including 18 fours, in the second innings to put his side in control against Surrey.

Advertising

The 28-year-old put on 129 for the fourth wicket with Sam Northeast (73) in just 16.3 overs as Hampshire built a lead of 283, finishing the second day on 296 for six.

In Division Two, Lancashire all-rounder Josh Bohannon hit a maiden century to help his side to a first-innings lead over Derbyshire at Old Trafford.

After a lost morning because of rain, the Division Two leaders moved on from their overnight score of 20 for one to reach 269 for two – a lead of 25 with more to come with eight wickets remaining.

Bohannon went on to finish on 150, with Keaton Jennings the only wicket to fall during the second day.

? "It's a bit surreal, to be honest!" Enjoy the moment, Josh ? ? #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/9K3rCVzQvM — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) September 11, 2019

Sussex built up a lead of 113 against second-placed Gloucestershire on the second day of their match at Bristol.

Sussex started the day on 73-0 and openers Phil Salt (64) and Luke Wells (42) extended their stand to 100 before they began to lose wickets regularly, with David Payne taking three for 58 for the hosts.

However, Sussex did manage to bring up a third batting bonus point and closed the day on 313 for seven.

Glamorgan’s suffered a blow, with Worcestershire firmly in control at Blackfinch New Road.

REACTION ?️// "I thought we did well to keep them to 200 yesterday, but the batting front didn't go our way," admitted David Lloyd after he top-scored with 35 before Glamorgan were bowled out for 193 #WORvGLA Read more ? https://t.co/O1x5RDVO5V pic.twitter.com/lMhVdRli61 — Glamorgan Cricket ? (@GlamCricket) September 11, 2019

The hosts are well placed on 153 for two in their second innings as Hamish Rutherford (52) and Daryl Mitchell (52 not out) helped open a lead of 165 runs after Glamorgan struggled to 193 all out.

Middlesex need another 175 runs to beat Durham after a day of wickets tumbling at Lord’s.

The hosts started the day on 87 for seven in their first innings and added another 54 before they were all out for 143. Durham then posted 191 with the bat to lead by 195 runs.

Middlesex managed to survive the remaining handful of overs to close on 21-0 as play was suspended for bad light.