Ritchie cleared to join Scotland squad in Japan after recovery from face wound

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie will belatedly join up with the Scotland squad in Japan after recovering from a facial injury.

The 23-year-old stayed behind when his team-mates flew out for the World Cup on Monday after sustaining a deep wound to his face during last Friday’s final warm-up win over Georgia at BT Murrayfield.

Ritchie underwent further specialist assessment but the Scottish Rugby Union says he is now fit enough to travel and will join the rest of the squad at their training camp in Nagasaki on Thursday.

SQUAD UPDATE | Ritchie to join Scotland in Japan #AsOnehttps://t.co/InO6lCxlHS — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 11, 2019

Ritchie’s Edinburgh team-mate Magnus Bradbury, who was called up as a temporary replacement, will remain with the squad in Japan as precautionary injury cover.

Bradbury was given a place among the substitutes in Scotland’s 36-9 win over Georgia despite being one of eight men cut by head coach Gregor Townsend and came off the bench to replace Ritchie.

Bradbury, capped eight times, had missed the three prior warm-up Tests with a rib problem.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on September 22, with Japan, Samoa and Russia their other Pool A opponents.