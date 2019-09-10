Langer defends Australia’s Old Trafford celebrations

Justin Langer has defended Australia’s celebrations after their decisive fourth-Test victory over England which saw them retain the Ashes.

The tourists marked their 185-run win on day five, which handed them a 2-1 lead going into Thursday’s fifth Test at The Oval, with a raucous on-field party.

At one stage Steve Smith was seen wearing and rubbing a pair of glasses before shadow batting left-handed in the middle of a team huddle.

The obvious conclusion was that he was unkindly parodying England’s Jack Leach, though Australia coach Langer insists Smith was mimicking Chris Rogers – who last played for Australia in 2015.

“Experience tells me that when you’re doing well, people will try and pick holes in you,” said Langer.

“I know the truth, Chris Rogers is a great mate of the squad, that’s all it’s about. People can make up what they like about it, but that’s the truth.”