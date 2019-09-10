Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Emerson are among those making headlines today.
What the papers say
Paul Pogba wanted to leave Manchester United over the summer with Spanish giants Real Madrid interested but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in contact with agent Mino Raiola about extending the player’s stay, The Express reports.
Juventus refused to sell 28-year-old winger Douglas Costa despite strong interest from Manchester United after Juve boss Maurizio Sarri blocked the Brazilian’s transfer, the Daily Mail says.
The Daily Mail also reports that Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is set to squeeze United striker Marcus Rashford out of the England starting line-up for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo.
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 28, is close to agreeing a new contract which will be worth close to the £290,000-a-week basic earned by Red Devils team-mate Pogba, according to The Guardian.
Spurs wanted to bring in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 20, according to the player’s agent before they signed Giovani Lo Celso on loan instead, The Mail says.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Vedat Muriqi: Tottenham sent representatives to watch the Fenerbahce striker, 25, in action for Kosovo over the weekend, Four Four Two reports, quoting Turkish paper Sabah.
Jesus Vallejo: The 22-year-old, who joined Wolves on loan in the summer transfer window, could be sold by parent club Real Madrid next summer, the Birmingham Mail says.
