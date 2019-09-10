Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paul Pogba wanted to leave Manchester United over the summer with Spanish giants Real Madrid interested but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in contact with agent Mino Raiola about extending the player’s stay, The Express reports.

Juventus refused to sell 28-year-old winger Douglas Costa despite strong interest from Manchester United after Juve boss Maurizio Sarri blocked the Brazilian’s transfer, the Daily Mail says.

Douglas Costa, left, was reportedly in Manchester United’s sights this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail also reports that Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is set to squeeze United striker Marcus Rashford out of the England starting line-up for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 28, is close to agreeing a new contract which will be worth close to the £290,000-a-week basic earned by Red Devils team-mate Pogba, according to The Guardian.

Spurs wanted to bring in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 20, according to the player’s agent before they signed Giovani Lo Celso on loan instead, The Mail says.

Advertising

Social media round-up

Lionel Messi ‘considering sensational MLS transfer’ https://t.co/pEypluzMpB — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 10, 2019

Arsenal transfer boost as Dalian prepare to sell star Carrascohttps://t.co/NtwI5zp9AU — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 9, 2019

Players to watch

Vedat Muriqi: Tottenham sent representatives to watch the Fenerbahce striker, 25, in action for Kosovo over the weekend, Four Four Two reports, quoting Turkish paper Sabah.

Jesus Vallejo: The 22-year-old, who joined Wolves on loan in the summer transfer window, could be sold by parent club Real Madrid next summer, the Birmingham Mail says.