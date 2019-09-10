Advertising
Back injury forces Lewis to pull out of USA Solheim Cup team
Ally McDonald comes into the USA team and will make her debut at the tournament.
Stacy Lewis has withdrawn from the USA Team for the Solheim Cup due to injury.
Lewis, a four-time Solheim Cup veteran, has been struggling with a back problem for the past week and has been replaced by Ally McDonald, who will make her tournament debut on Friday at Gleneagles.
USA captain Juli Inkster told lpga.com: “Stacy is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever met. I know this was an incredibly tough decision for her, but she also has the team’s best interests at heart.
“Stacy will stay with Team USA over the next week and will still be an incredible asset to our crew. But when I had to choose an alternate, I knew Ally would be able to step up for the challenge. She’s got a cool head but a fiery spirit. I know she’ll bring her best to Team USA.”
Lewis was named as one of Inkster’s two captain’s picks and the 34-year-old took the decision to pull out with a heavy heart.
“I’m extremely disappointed not to be able to play,” she said. “I’m a competitor and I want to play, but I had a back injury flare up last week. I’ve done everything I could possibly do over the last week to be ready to play.
“For my health and what I feel is in the best interest of the team, I decided to take myself out. I will take a different role with the team and will do whatever I can to help Team USA bring the Cup home.”
