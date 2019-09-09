There was disappointment for England as Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

At Wembley, Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Gareth Southgate’s England eased to a 4-0 win over Bulgaria in their Euro 2020 qualifying clash, while bumper crowds turned out at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge to watch the start of the FA Women’s Super League.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the podium for the second successive weekend, while Sir Mo Farah won his sixth straight Great North Run.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (second left) celebrates the wicket of England’s Craig Overton with his team-mates as they retained the Ashes (Martin Rickett/PA)

Australia’s Steve Smith falls during day four (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of David Warner on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Kane helped himself to a hat-trick – two from the penalty spot – as England claimed a 4-0 win over Bulgaria in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Raheem Sterling (left) was also on the scoresheet in the win (Nick Potts/PA)

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the men’s singles final of the US Open (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Medvedev addressed his new admirers after being beaten by Nadal (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Serena Williams was beaten in straight sets by Bianca Andreescu in the women’s singles final at the US Open (Adam Hunger/AP)

It was Canadian Andreescu’s first Grand Slam victory (Sarah Stier/AP)

Andreescu kisses the trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)

Ireland captain Rory Best waves to fans after winning his last home match – the Guinness Summer Series against Wales (Brian Lawless/PA)

Rob Kearney goes past Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny to score Ireland’s fourth try in the 19-10 victory (Brian Lawless/PA)

England’s Paul Casey celebrates with the trophy after winning the European Open golf tournament in Hamburg (Axel Heimken/AP)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrates victory at the Italian Grand Prix as third-placed Lewis Hamilton looks on (Antonio Calanni/Daniel Dal Zennaro/AP)

It was Leclerc’s second successive win (Luca Bruno/AP)

The Frecce Tricolori (Three Colours Arrows) acrobatic squadron performed prior to the race at Monza (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Sir Mo Farah wins the Men’s Elite Race during the Great North Run in Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

Brigid Kosgei was the winner of the Elite Women’s race (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester City’s FA Women’s Super League derby clash against Manchester United attracted a crowd of more than 31,000 to the Etihad Stadium (Nigel French/PA)

Caroline Weir (right) scored the only goal of the game (Nigel French/PA)

Just over 24,500 fans watched Chelsea get off to a winning start to their campaign against Spurs, with Bethany England scoring in a 1-0 victory (John Walton/PA)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr rushes during the first half against the Tennessee Titans on the opening weekend of the NFL season (David Richard/AP)

USA captain Nathanial Crosby celebrates with his players after they retained the Walker Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to block the United States’ Donovan Mitchell during their 69-53 defeat in the FIBA Basketball World Cup clash in China (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A member of Team Jumbo-Visma’s staff checks the brake of a bicycle during the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Mitchelton-Scott’s Matteo Trentin (second right) wins stage two of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Great Britain’s Abigail Irozuru competes in the long jump during the Great City Games in Stockton (Owen Humphreys/PA)