The sporting weekend in pictures
Australia retained the Ashes, England cruised against Bulgaria and Charles Leclerc claimed his second successive Formula One victory.
There was disappointment for England as Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
At Wembley, Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Gareth Southgate’s England eased to a 4-0 win over Bulgaria in their Euro 2020 qualifying clash, while bumper crowds turned out at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge to watch the start of the FA Women’s Super League.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the podium for the second successive weekend, while Sir Mo Farah won his sixth straight Great North Run.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.
